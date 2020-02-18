FIRST ALERT: Three Alert Days are posted this week for rain, possible storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Three Alert Days are posted this week for rain and possible storms in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible. We'll see areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Heads up! Three Alert Days are posted this week for rain and possible thunderstorms.
· Tuesday and Wednesday are both Alert Days for periods of heavy rain and potential storms. Some flooding is possible.
· Thursday is also an Alert Day! We’re expecting a cold rain in the Midlands with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and low temperatures in the 30s.
· Drier weather moves in by Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible late. Watch out for some fog tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We're tracking a stretch of soggy weather across the Midlands over the next several days, with a good dose of rain.
Tuesday is an Alert Day. We're tracking periods of rain that could be heavy as we go through the day. An isolated storm or two could develop. Rain chances are around 80%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Wednesday is also an Alert Day. Periods of rain will continue over the area, which means you'll need to keep your rain gear around. Some of the rain could be heavy. An isolated storm could also develop. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Your Thursday is also an Alert Day. Another round of rain will move into Midlands. This time, though, we're expecting a cold rain across the area as temperatures dip into the mid 40s. We'll need to watch the forecast closely on Thursday. Also, some flooding is possible.
We could see up to two inches of rain over the three day period. Some areas could see more. We'll keep you posted.
Drier weather moves in by Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s Friday, then the mid 50s by Saturday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Fog. Isolated Showers (20%). Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (80%). Isolated Storm. Highs in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy Skies. Cold Rain (60%). Highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the upper 50s.
