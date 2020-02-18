First Alert Forecast: Alert days Tuesday- Thursday, rain returns

First Alert Days Today - Thursday As Rain Returns
After a dry day yesterday things will be deteriorating quickly as periods of rain (some heavy) move into the state over the next three days.
Warm front to our south will move to the North during the day, this, along with plenty of moisture over us and a disturbance moving in from the West, will all team up to bring widespread showers and rain today. Isolated thunderstorm is possible.
A cold front will move into the state by late Wednesday. Several disturbances will ride along the front and bring good opportunists for periods of showers and rain. The front will slow and even stall to our South Thursday...for even more chances of showers. The front will finally get kicked out late Thursday/Friday as much colder...drier air moves in for Friday and Saturday
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today through Thursday for periods of rain. Some rain will be heavy with a few isolated thunderstorms.
- Much cooler Thursday...Much Colder Friday/Saturday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain, few isolated thunderstorms. Highs middle 60s Rain chance 90%
First Alert Tonight: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain, few isolated thunderstorms. Highs middle 60s Rain chance 90%
First Alert Wednesday: Cloudy with periods or showers/rain, some rain will be heavy at times. Highs lower 60s Rain chance 100%
First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely. Breezy and much cooler. Highs upper 40s . Rain chance 70%
