CPD searching for man who broke into Garners Ferry store twice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Property Crime Investigators with the Columbia Police Department is asking for public assistance to help identify a burglary suspect.
Officials say the suspect broke into a store on the 7500 block of Garners Ferry twice last month. He stole cigarettes and other merchandise.
If you recognize this man you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.