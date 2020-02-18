CPD launches suspicious death investigation after body found at Broad River Road hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death.
Officials were called to the InTown Suites Extended Stay located at 1633 Broad River Road.
At this time, details are extremely limited. However, CPD has confirmed the Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
