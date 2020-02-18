The Citadel looks to end streak vs Chattanooga

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Chattanooga has leaned on senior leadership this year while The Citadel has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Mocs, seniors Matt Ryan, Ramon Vila, David Jean-Baptiste, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have combined to account for 73 percent of the team's scoring, including 89 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Kaelon Harris, Kaiden Rice, Fletcher Abee and Rudy Fitzgibbons III have collectively accounted for 59 percent of The Citadel's scoring this season, including 66 percent of the team's points over its last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 34.8 percent of the 198 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 36 over his last five games. He's also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.