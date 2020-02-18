Bone-In BBQ closes in BullStreet Development

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first and only restaurant in the BullStreet Development has closed.
Chef and owner Scott Hall said a lack of resources to push them through to the upcoming Fireflies baseball season caused the premature closure.
The restaurant, which first opened in 2018, announced just a week ago that they would be shifting from a full-service restaurant to an event-based space focusing on catering & baseball game service.
The BullStreet Development, now in year six of a twenty-year plan, is awaiting the opening of major retailer REI in May of 2020 and a Starbucks in 2021.
