14-year-old boy dies after being hit by car on Valentine’s Day in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified a 14-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Fort Mill Friday evening.
The incident happened in the area of Pleasant Road at Whitley Road around 6 p.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered that a 14-year-old boy, identified Monday as Bryan Orkofsky, had been hit by the vehicle while trying to cross the road. Emergency services personnel responded and Bryan was flown from the scene to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. He died at the hospital Saturday night.
Bruce Orkofsky is the grandfather of 14-year-old Bryan. He says he dropped his grandson off at a friend’s house Friday night. The two boys were crossing Pleasant Road at Whitley Road to get to a playground near Pleasant Knoll Elementary School.
Orkofsy says Bryan’s friend made it across, but Bryan was hit by a car while he tried to cross the street.
“My grandson was crossing here, and his friend confirmed to me that he looked both ways,” Orkofsky said.
Orkofsky says Bryan was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. He was pronounced dead Saturday night.
“My daughter in law is broken up. Even when they took him off life support on Saturday she couldn’t leave his side. She laid in bed with him hugging him,” Orkofsky said.
Orkofsky says the family moved to Fort Mill about two and a half years ago. Bryan attended Fort Mill High School.
“Hi favorite holiday was Halloween. He always decorated his room and went to Scarowinds,” Orkofky said.
Fort Mill Police have not released any new information about the crash. Orkofsky and several other concerned parents say there needs to be more safety measures in place since so many children cross the street at the intersection.
“I think they should put speed bumps in. I’ve come during school hours and have seen the crossing guard stopping traffic but I mean look, he’s not going 45. It’s a big concern,” Orkofsky said.
Pleasant Road has a 45 miles per hour speed limit that drops to 35 miles per hour when lights within the school zone are lit up.
Bryan’s grandfather spoke with WBTV Monday. He says his grandson loved horror movies and Halloween. He often said “I’m going to be tall like my Papa”
A small memorial was set up in front of Pleasant Knoll Elementary/Middle Schools for Bryan.
An investigation is still underway, and no charges have been bought forth at this time.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.