Highway Patrol investigating fatal vehicle vs motorcycle collision on Clemson Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that killed a motorcyclist on Clemson Road near Salsbury Lane.
The accident occurred around 1:26 p.m. this afternoon.
Officials say a 2008 Toyota was traveling east on Clemson road while a motorcycle was traveling west.
The Toyota turned left onto Salsbury Lane and collided with the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle died from injuries sustained in the collision. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
