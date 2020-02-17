First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather throughout the week, cold temps and rain on the way!

Enjoy Dry Weather...For Now
Plenty of moisture around this morning for Presidents' Day with areas of Dense Fog. We'll be dry for much of the day with a few sprinkles coming in by tonight.
A cold front will move into the state by late Tuesday into Wednesday. Several disturbances will ride along the front and bring good opportunity for periods of showers and rain. Some rain may be heavy at times.
Much cooler air moves in Thursday and Friday. Rain will still be around on Thursday, so look for a chilly, raw rain. Finally we get back to Sunshine by Friday.
Weather Highlights:
- Dense Fog this morning. Temperatures lower 60s
- Rain returns Tuesday through Thursday
Forecast:
Today: Morning Fog, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs lower 60s
Tonight: Cloudy with showers late. Lows upper 40s Rain chance 50%
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs middle 60s. Rain chance 70%
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain likely. Highs Near 60. Rain chance 70%
