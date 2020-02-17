Coroner identifies victim involved in motorcycle crash on Clemson Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the person who died in a motorcycle collision on Monday.
The victim was identified as 39-year-old Emina Yates of Columbia. Yates was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, which took place around 1:15 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities said a 2008 Toyota was traveling east on Clemson road while a motorcycle was traveling west. The Toyota turned left onto Salsbury Lane and collided with the motorcycle.
Officials determined Yates died from blunt force injuries to the upper body.
The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.