CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson basketball has stunned another ACC foe in Tiger Town.
The Tigers upset fifth-ranked Louisville at home on Saturday, 77-62.
It’s Clemson’s second win over a top-five program this season and that’s the first time they’ve done that since 1979-80.
Former Dreher standout, Tevin Mack, put together a fantastic first-half effort.
Mack connected on a three-pointer at the 16:54 mark to make it 12-5.
Louisville quickly called a timeout in hopes of cooling off the Tigers but it was a futile attempt.
Clemson continued to charge behind the roars of the home crowd.
Mack scored 10 of his 14 points in the opening half, as the Tigers held a 31-14 advantage at the break.
Louisville’s shooting woes determined their fate on the floor. The Cardinals managed to score a mere 34 points in the first 30 minutes of the contest.
The Cardinals shot 22.2% from three-point range, connecting on only six of 27 attempts.
Clemson held a comfortable 14-point lead with 3:29 left to play in the game. The Cardinals sought to rally by sending the Tigers to the charity stripe.
But Clemson was able to ice the game from the free-throw line, sinking 11 of 16 tries during that span.
The Tigers’ John Newman III led all scorers with 23 points.
Former Lower Richland star, Clyde Trapp, added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Clemson is now 13-12 for the season and 7-8 in the ACC.
