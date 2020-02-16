One person killed in two-vehicle collision on I-20 Westbound

By Jazmine Greene | February 16, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 10:02 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a collision on I-20 Westbound near Mile Marker 94.

Officials say a BMW struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer before overturning multiple times.

The driver of the BMW was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The coroner has not released the identity of the deceased.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer any injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating this collision. Check back for updates.

