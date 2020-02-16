Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — An island on North Carolina's Outer Banks that was ravaged by a hurricane last year is getting $2 million in grants to help it rebuild. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that Ocracoke received the grant money from the Golden Leaf Foundation. It's a nonprofit that was established from a tobacco settlement to help the state's rural and economically distressed communities. Hurricane Dorian pummeled Ocracoke in September with the worst flooding on record. Most of the buildings on the island were damaged. The island's only school received $900,000 to help rebuild and elevate buildings. The foundation also provided half a million dollars to build a new emergency medical building that was flooded.