Late comeback fuels Gamecocks past Vols

“Missing free throws is a deflating play. There are some guys that can’t do certain things, but if they get to the line and make free throws it uplifts people. When you get to the line and all you do is miss free throws it deflates guys. Earlier in the year we lost games because that deflated us. Somehow, someway it didn’t deflate us today. You’ve heard me say this before. Kotsar, last year, would avoid getting fouled because he did not want to shoot a free throw. For him to get to the line and go front end one-and-one to give us a one-point lead and then come back and get fouled again and go boom boom to put us up three, I got into college basketball because that’s what I enjoy, watching young people grow and become better. Maik and Fulkerson are the reasons I love college basketball.” – Martin on free throws