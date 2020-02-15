FIRST ALERT: A Few Showers Sunday but Sunshine by Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Skies will become cloudy Sunday, with a few showers (20-30%)
-Monday will remain dry, with daytime highs in the low 60s.
-Tuesday expect Showers and Isolated Storms, the same system will linger into Wed. and Thu.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf on Tuesday afternoon and evening. That low pressure will bring a strong front to the area, that cold front will produce some showers and maybe an isolated storm or two during the day Tuesday, the unsettled weather will continue into your Wednesday and Thursday.
A cold rain is expected Thursday, with daytime highs in the 40s. Friday is also expected to be a cold day, but we are expected more sunshine.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers (20-30%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Areas of rain (60%) with highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Showers around (40%) with highs in the low 60s
Thursday: A cold rain (40%) with highs in the upper 40s.
