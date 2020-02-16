Deputies: Man charged after firing pellet gun at home, vehicles

Tannar Diehl, of Racine, Ohio, faces multiple charges, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said. Those charges include third-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, one count of malicious injury to personal property valued between $2,000 to $10,000, one count of malicious injury to personal property less than $2,000 and one count of malicious injury to real property less than $2,000, according to jail records.