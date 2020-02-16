Deputies: Man charged after firing pellet gun at home, vehicles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Ohio man is facing charges after Charleston County deputies say he fired a pellet gun at multiple vehicles and a home Saturday night.
Tannar Diehl, of Racine, Ohio, faces multiple charges, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said. Those charges include third-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, one count of malicious injury to personal property valued between $2,000 to $10,000, one count of malicious injury to personal property less than $2,000 and one count of malicious injury to real property less than $2,000, according to jail records.
Deputies responded Saturday night to a report of a man with a firearm in the 200 block of Pickens Street, Antonio said.
He said deputies found Diehl, who was armed with an air pellet gun, not a firearm.
Deputies say Diehl fired the air gun multiple times, causing damage to the property.
No injuries were reported, Antonio said.
