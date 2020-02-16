Coroner identifies person killed in collision on I-20 Westbound

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the person who died following a collision around on I-20 Westbound near Mile Marker 94.
Officials say 22-year-old Joseph Edward Klinger was driving a BMW when he struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer before overturning multiple times.
Klinger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer any injuries.
Highway Patrol is investigating this collision. Check back for updates.
