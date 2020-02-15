Summerville Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teen who has been missing since early January.
Destine Creel, 14, left her home on Jan. 4, according to investigators.
She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, black leggings and black Tommy Hilfiger shoes. She was carrying two red book bags.
She stands 5-foot-5, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say she is known to frequent the Boonehill Road area in Summerville.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective G. Angle at 843-285-7304 or the Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.
