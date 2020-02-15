President Trump holding ‘Keep America Great’ rally in Charlotte this March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is hosting a “Keep America Great” rally in the Queen City this March.
The event will take place on Monday, March 2 - the day before the N.C. primaries - at Bojangles’ Coliseum at 2700 East Independence Boulevard. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m.
This will be the president’s second visit to Charlotte in less than a month. He spoke at an “opportunity now” summit at CPCC on February 7. Trump’s son, Eric, is also set to speak at a “MAGA Meetup” at a local gun range on Monday, Feb. 17.
Charlotte will also be hosting the Republican National Convention in late August.
You may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event for the upcoming Bojangles’ Coliseum rally, and all tickets are subject to a first come, first serve basis.
