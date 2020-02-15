Lexington Co. man sentenced to 20 years in prison following death of daughter

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole following the death of his 4-year-old daughter.
Officials said David Steadman was charged with homicide by child abuse. Officials said first responders arrived at Steadman’s home on Nazareth Road on July 31, 2017. When they arrived they found 4-year-old Lilly unresponsive on the living room floor. First responders tried to use CPR to revive her, but Lilly was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
In provided statements, Steadman said that he came home from work and found Lilly restrained to the bed with tape. He also provided a statement saying he didn’t provide necessary medical care and admitted there was a delay in calling 911.
Steadman told investigators that he untaped Lilly from the bed and put her in the shower while she was in medical distress. While she was left in the bathroom, he went into another room and watched Netflix.
A second person has also been charged in this case.
