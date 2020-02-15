‘It’s more than neglectful, it’s evil’: Sheriff describes abuse of Upstate toddler who died

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride described the abuse of an Upstate toddler who died Thursday as “evil” and said, “This is probably the worst case of child abuse most of our guys have ever seen.”
The 2-year-old girl was found dead about 11 p.m. Thursday, after authorities were called to a home on Centerville Road, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.
Shore identified the child at Anastasia Wynter McAlister.
The child's parents told investigators they found her in cardiac arrest, Shore said.
McBride said the girl had been abused.
"There's no reason at all. There's no justification as to why a child would be abused like this to the point of death," McBride said. "It's just ... it’s more than neglectful, it’s evil."
Three adults and one juvenile have been charged in the case, warrants say.
Thomas Lloyd Roberts, Chasya Love Gilbody and Dylan Matthew McAlister are all charged.
Authorities said McAlister and Gilbody are the parents of the child who died.
They said two other children were at the home at the time.
On the unlawful child neglect warrants for Roberts and Gilbody, it said the 2-year-old girl who died and a 3-year-old boy had severe diaper rash. It said the 2-year-old had severe bruising to her head and the boy had bruising on his rear-end.
Gilbody had an additional warrant of unlawful child neglect for a 3-month-old girl who also had severe diaper rash.
McAlister had three warrants for unlawful neglect of a child, one for each of the children mentioned above.
"It's ... very terrible. I just have no words right now. It's very terrible," McBride said. "This is one of those types of cases you don't want to see, ever."
McBride said the girl is now with her Lord and Savior, and is "no longer going through the abuse she has suffered."
“It’s hard to keep your emotions in check when you’re dealing with these kind of circumstances,” McBride said.
