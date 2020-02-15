Family says 6-year-old dropped off by bus miles from stop, passerby called 911

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County School District Two is investigating after a 6-year-old kindergarten student was found walking down Old Trolley Road in Summerville after he was dropped off by a school bus.
Angie Miller was driving on the four-lane highway at the time and thought something didn’t seem right.
“I saw a little, bitty guy walking down Trolley Road with a backpack,” Miller said. “He was waving at traffic and saying hi to everybody, and I just knew he wasn’t supposed to be there.”
She said she then turned around, found a name tag on his backpack, and called 911.
“Hey Summerville, it’s Dorchester," the 911 operator said. “I have a lady on the line. She’s on Old Trolley and Crestview Drive with a juvenile that was walking down the side of the roadway.”
During the call, Miller could be heard talking with the boy.
“We’re going to wait right here, okay,” she said. “I’m so glad I got to meet you.”
The boy was supposed to be dropped off about three-and-a-half miles away near Summerville High, the Summerville Police Department incident report stated. Instead, he was dropped off in a subdivision off Old Trolley Road.
“This was one of the most traumatic experiences of my life,” the boy’s father said. “I still get upset when I think about it. I hope the district does the right thing, so this doesn’t happen again.”
School district spokesperson Pat Raynor confirmed the incident happened and said the child was dropped off at a bus stop in a subdivision near Trolley Road.
“He was about to cross this street,” Miller said. “So many things could’ve gone wrong. So many things could’ve been really bad here. I’m so glad I was here and able to help him and get him back where he needed to be."
She said the father quickly got to the scene and picked up his son.
