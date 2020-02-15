Charlotte mother charged with aggravated manslaughter in beating death of 7-year-old girl

“She described a March 5 incident in a vehicle, when Kamia kept asking to stop and use the bathroom. Dickson said her boyfriend drove to a side street, pulled Kamia out of the car and beat her for 15 to 20 minutes with a blunt object. Then she said he drove to Beresford Cemetery and beat her again for 30 minutes with the same object, along with a second object,” a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reads.