Brett Kerry mows down Crusaders in Gamecocks win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina sophomore pitcher, Brett Kerry, strikes out a career-high twelve batters to stifle Holy Cross hitters. He guides the Gamecocks to back-to-back victories on Opening Weekend. South Carolina (2-0) wins Saturday’s showdown, 9-4.
Kerry ran into a little trouble in the second inning. He allowed three runs. But, the final three innings from the hill was smooth sailing. Kerry tossed five innings to earn the win.
Columbia native, Cam Tringali, pitched two-plus innings of relief. He made it into the eighth before he allowed a Crusader run. A solo shot from Cam Meyer that made it 9-4.
Pitcher Parker Coyne then checked in for Tringali with a runner on first. The Crusaders quickly loaded the bases to put pressure on the Gamecock reliever. Coyne kept calm. He struck out two Crusaders in a row to eliminate the threat.
Holy Cross loaded the bases again with two outs in the final inning. Sophomore reliever Daniel Lloyd entered the game to secure the last out.
Five Gamecock pitchers combined to strike out 15 of the 40 batters faced.
Max’s power on the bump, coupled with timely swings at the plate, set the tone for the day. In the first frame, like on Opening Day, South Carolina runs through the entire lineup at the dish. The Gamecocks score five runs in the inning. Andrew Eyster delivered the first on a single to right-center. The last two were driven in by George Callil on a shallow loop to left field.
In the seventh inning, Carolina added what turned out to be much-needed insurance. Wes Clarke belted a two-run home run into the Carolina bullpen to crush the Crusaders. South Carolina scored three in the frame to extend its lead to 9-3.
Gamecocks hold on for the 9-4 victory as they eyes the series sweep Sunday at noon.
