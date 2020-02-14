South Carolina tops Auburn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur) -South Carolina met the flip side of its historic and exhilarating win over Connecticut. Moving on to the next opponent.
The Gamecocks (24-1, 11-0) struggled to play a sharp 40 minutes but still had enough in the tank to handle the Tigers 79-53 for a 10th straight win in the series.
“It’s tough to come back from an emotional game like that no matter how much we say we try to block it out,” said USC coach Dawn Staley. “They felt it.”
Auburn, losers of nine of their last 11 contests, didn't pose a huge threat while South Carolina tried to return to form in front of 11,417 fans.
Staley said her team felt it was tough to refocus on short rest and jumping right back into league action.
"They found a way," Staley said, noting she didn't get any sleep Monday night but has returned every text message.
Freshmen Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke each scored 13 points to fuel the 10th straight win over the Tigers. Tyasha Harris scored 12 points and five assists while LeLe Grissett added 11 points off the bench. Victaria Saxton swatted four of the team's eight blocks off the bench.
The Gamecocks exploded for a 15-4 lead against Auburn, making their first five shots and six 3-pointers.
It was all the separation USC needed to coast the rest of the way.
The Tigers cut the deficit to three on consecutive 3-pointers early in the second quarter but USC quickly countered with a 20-4 run to end the half.
Robyn Benton had a game-high 15 points. Unique Thompson had 12 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
South Carolina's lead never dipped below 13 points in the second half.
The Gamecocks shot 49.2% and converted on 10-of-19 3-pointers.
It’s the longest win streak for the Gamecocks since starting the 2015-2016 season with 22 victories.
South Carolina (24-1, 11-0) will host Vanderbilt (13-10, 3-7) on Monday.
