South Carolina receives notice of allegations from NCAA regarding former basketball assistant coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA regarding violations made by former assistant men’s basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans.
The seven-page document alleges that Evans, who was identified in the notice as the team’s lead recruiter from August 2015 to March 2016, “violated the NCAA principles of ethical conduct when he knowingly solicited and received benefits in order to influence a student-athlete and his family to meet with and retain ASM Sports, a professional athlete agency.”
Evans pleaded guilty in federal court in February 2019 to taking bribes.
According to the notice of allegations, Evans received $5,856 in the form of bribes from Christian Dawkins in exchange for meetings with former Gamecocks guard P.J. Dozier and his family.
On Thursday evening, South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner issued the following statement:
"The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men's basketball assistant coach. As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues. We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA."
You can view the full notice of allegations document below.
