Richland Library celebrates Black History Month with enriching free programming

Some of the films that will be shown include Black Panther, Emanuel and The Making of A Black President. (Source: WIS)
By Leland Pinder | February 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 3:06 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Throughout the month of February, the Richland Library is celebrating Black History with events for kids, teens and adults.

One event, “The Power of Protest: From Civil Rights to #MeToo to Kaepernick,” will be a panel discussion taking place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Main Library on Assembly Street from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

The free program will discuss the power of one person to spark a revolution, and the impact of that change.

Don Frierson, radio host of the Urban Scene, is facilitating the program. It will also feature panelists:

  • Dr. Valerie Ekue - of the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
  • Dr. Robert Greene II - Claflin University History Professor
  • Professor Henry Counts - Benedict College Professor

Some of the more kid and teen-friendly events include STEAM workshops, music education and performances, art, and learning about the Gullah-Geechee Culture. Some of the films that will be shown include Black Panther, Emanuel and The Making of A Black President.

Find a full list of events for the remainder of the month at richlandlibrary.com.

