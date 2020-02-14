Richland Library celebrates Black History Month with enriching free programming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Throughout the month of February, the Richland Library is celebrating Black History with events for kids, teens and adults.
One event, “The Power of Protest: From Civil Rights to #MeToo to Kaepernick,” will be a panel discussion taking place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Main Library on Assembly Street from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
The free program will discuss the power of one person to spark a revolution, and the impact of that change.
Don Frierson, radio host of the Urban Scene, is facilitating the program. It will also feature panelists:
- Dr. Valerie Ekue - of the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
- Dr. Robert Greene II - Claflin University History Professor
- Professor Henry Counts - Benedict College Professor
Some of the more kid and teen-friendly events include STEAM workshops, music education and performances, art, and learning about the Gullah-Geechee Culture. Some of the films that will be shown include Black Panther, Emanuel and The Making of A Black President.
Find a full list of events for the remainder of the month at richlandlibrary.com.
