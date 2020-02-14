Officials: Columbia man sentenced on Valentine’s Day after using romance to take money from women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 52-year-old man will serve time in prison after swindling women out of money.
Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Nicholas Lopez was sentenced for committing securities fraud and false pretense felonies.
According to one of the victims, Lopez would meet with single women on dating sites portraying himself as a successful inventor and entrepreneur. The victim said she found out that Lopez took money from her once the alleged romance ended.
Lopez was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for each count. However, the judge said Lopez’s sentence would be suspended to five years of probation after serving 90 days. Lopez has also been ordered to pay restitution.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.