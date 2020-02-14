Looking for love online? Here are some of the top dating apps, explained

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve been looking for love, you might have heard of some popular dating sites like Match and E-Harmony, but some of the other apps out there might be lesser known to you in your quest for that special someone!
Matchmaker Amanda Rose from Prestige Connections said the biggest thing she sees people struggling with is “getting out of their own way."
“People come to me and say they only want to date within 20 miles of their home, but what if your perfect match is 30 miles away? You have to be open to new horizons,” Rose said of both online and in-person dating.
So we took a deeper look at some of the apps you might not have heard of before and broke them down for you.
BUMBLE
Bumble, known as the “girl power” app requires women to message first. If the match doesn’t message back within 24 hours, the match is gone. There is also a “friend” portion of the app as well if you’re just looking to meet new people.
HINGE
Hinge’s slogan is literally, “Designed to be deleted," and if a serious relationship is what you’re looking for, this could be for you. The app profile does get very personal, very fast with options to post your your drinking habits, political leanings, religion, or even your interest level in having kids.
OKCUPID
OkCupid doesn’t just live on desktop, it’s also an app. Profiles are very in-depth and require that you answers tons of questions before they will spit out a percentage to help you gauge compatibility. Also, messages aren’t a guarantee - you have to match before you can chat.
THE LEAGUE
The League is an “elite dating app” that requires you to apply to get access. Right now, The League is available in several cities including Charlotte, Atlanta, Charleston, and Raleigh. Though some may think it’s snobby, The League considers several aspects of your application including your job title and college, forcing you to provide your LinkedIn account for verification.
