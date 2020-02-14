Lincoln Charter grad mourns the loss of twin sister who died in S.C. crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly a week after two USC Union softball players died in a car crash, their teammate who was also in the car is opening up about what happened.
Mia Stokes, 18, and Grace Revels, 20, died on Southport Road in Spartanburg County on Friday, February 7. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver traveling in the opposite direction of them crossed the center line and the hit their car.
Mia Stokes’ twin sister Mallory and their other teammate, Devyn Royce, were in the car and survived. Mallory is still recovering from her injuries but is more hurt about the loss of her best friend.
“I wish I could have seen her one more time. I know I was with her in the car, but I don’t remember everything,” Mallory Stokes said. “She was best friend. We did everything together. I don’t know life without her.”
Mallory is a pitcher and Mia was a catcher. They had just played their first game at USC Union about a week before the crash. They say Mia batted three for three in her first collegiate game.
“Mia was super competitive and she wanted to beat me in everything,” Mia Stokes’ older brother Matt said.
Greater than their love for softball, however, is their faith.
“She loved Jesus,” Matt Stokes said. “She was a really good little sister.”
The twins attended a camp put on by Olympian Jennie Finch prior to their high school years at Lincoln Charter. The camp is where they met Olympic gold-medalist Leah Amico. She says they bonded over their strong faith.
“These girls, literally they are twins, but they are one. I have not seen anything like it before,” Amico said.
The four teammates were watching a friend play softball that Friday night. They made a stop at Academy Sports before the night was over. USC Union was scheduled to play a softball game in Spartanburg the next day.
“Not minutes after they left Academy, they were hit head-on by a driver coming the opposite way,” Amico said. “When he hit, he had crossed over so much that it was really more the right side of the car that took most of the impact. Although if you look at pictures and listen to a firefighter on scene that nobody should have walked away, it was only by the grace of God.
Without her other half, Mallory is hanging onto her faith to get her through. She says playing softball again will be difficult without her sister by her side.
“I know she would want me to but it’s going to be really hard because we always were on the same teams, we were always together, so I just can’t imagine it without her,” Mallory Stokes said.
Services for Mia Stokes will be held Friday, February 14.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Catawba Heights Baptist Church in Belmont, N.C. Mia Stokes will be buried at Evergreen Cemetery.
