Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Newspaper chain McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection
NEW YORK (AP) — McClatchy, the publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers nationwide, is filing for bankruptcy protection. The company has struggled to pay off debt while revenue shrinks because more readers and advertisers are going online. McClatchy said Thursday that its 30 newspapers will continue to operate normally. The company aims to emerge from bankruptcy in a few months with majority ownership by a hedge fund, ending 163 years of family control. The publisher's origins date to 1857, when it first began publishing a four-page paper in Sacramento, California. That paper became The Sacramento Bee.
Former law clerk alleges harassment by late prominent judge
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former law clerk says she was repeatedly sexually harassed by the prominent federal judge she worked for. And she says the judiciary's new system for reporting misconduct remains inadequate. The former clerk is Olivia Warren, and she testified Thursday before a House Judiciary subcommittee. The hearing was about protecting employees of the judiciary from harassment and other workplace misconduct. Warren clerked for Judge Stephen Reinhardt. He died in 2018 at age 87 after serving on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for more than 37 years, The judiciary last year revised its codes of conduct for judges and judicial employees to more clearly spell out inappropriate workplace behavior.
Newtown families in lawsuit get access to shooter's computer
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Families of those killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting are getting access to the shooter's computer as part of their lawsuit against gun maker Remington. A Superior Court judge in Waterbury, Connecticut, agreed Thursday to allow a forensic computer expert to examine Adam Lanza's computer and present the findings to both the families and Remington. The families are looking for evidence of Lanza's exposure to advertisements for weapons. They are suing Remington under state law alleging in improperly marketed to civilians the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at the Newtown school.
Mom gets 8 months in jail after autistic son dies in fire
ELKIN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to eight months in jail after her autistic teenage son died in a house fire. The Winston-Salem Journal reported Wednesday that Maria Deneane Kidd had entered what is known as an Alford plea to involuntary manslaughter. Such a plea means that a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors likely have enough evidence for a conviction. Her son, William Kidd, 13, died in January 2018 in a house in Elkin. Clark Fischer, Maria Kidd's attorney, said the involuntary manslaughter charge stemmed from the fact that the house was extremely cluttered, making it a fire hazard.
Virus impact in China could affect state's furniture firms
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — The impact of the coronavirus in China could be felt by furniture companies in North Carolina. The Hickory Daily Record reported Thursday that the respiratory virus has temporarily closed mills in China that provide supplies to furniture makers in the state. Craftmaster Furniture in Alexander County imports much of its fabric and leather from mills in China that have been shuttered down for several weeks. President and CEO Roy Calcagne said the company may have to lean more on local suppliers. But he said such a change could be “very disruptive” for the business.
Contractors to reinforce dune to protect Ocracoke roadway
OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — Contractors will soon be placing sandbags along a stretch of N.C. 12 on North Carolina's Outer Banks to protect the road from getting washed out again. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday that the North Carolina Department of Transportation is using the sandbags to reinforce a ridge of sand between the Atlantic ocean and the road on Ocracoke Island. The new dune replaces one that was washed away by Hurricane Dorian. The September storm flooded the island and buckled about 1,000 feet of roadway. Highway 12 reopened in early December.
Bloomberg, surrogates for Sanders, Biden come to N Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's primary elections are heating up with presidential candidates and their surrogates visiting as early in-person voting begins. Registered voters or people who want to register now can cast ballots at locations in all 100 counties starting on Thursday through Feb. 29. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg scheduled early-vote campaign events Thursday in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh. The sister of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders supporter actress Susan Sarandon also planned Thursday events. Sanders has rallies scheduled for Friday in the state. The March 3 primary also features races for governor, the U.S. House and Senate and scores of other contests.
Man sentenced to 12 years in bank robbery case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say that a man charged with robbing three North Carolina banks by passing notes to the tellers has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Raleigh-based U.S. Attorney's Office issued a news release saying 47-year-old Jimmy Earl Godfrey of Raleigh, received the sentence Wednesday in federal court. He had been charged with three counts of bank robbery and entered a guilty plea last year. Authorities say that Godfrey robbed three banks in Raleigh in 2018 of amounts ranging from about $1,950 to over $8,500. They say in each case he handed the teller a note demanding money.