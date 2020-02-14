Gamecocks’ Boston named to Lisa Leslie Award’s Top 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston has been named to another prestigious award list.
The Gamecocks freshman center has been named to the Lisa Leslie Award Top 10 by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The award recognizes the country’s best center in college basketball.
Boston leads the team in scoring (13.2 ppg) and rebounds (8.8 rpg). She also averages 2.7 blocks per game, which is good for 15th in the nation. Boston has also recorded 10 double-doubles this season and has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week five times.
Boston has also been named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team and the Wooden Late Season Top 20.
If she wins the Leslie Award, she would become the second Gamecock to do so behind A’ja Wilson, who won the award back in 2018.
Boston and the Gamecocks return to action on Feb. 17 at home when they host Vanderbilt.
