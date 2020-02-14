Gamecocks baseball staff prepares for opening day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a .500 season last year, the Gamecocks are back in action for the 2020 season. UofSC and Founders Park staff have been working to prepare for fans in the new year.
The Gamecocks start a 3-game series against Holy Cross Friday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. It will be at Founders Park.
"We refreshed our netting on the backside of the batter's eye, we did some painting to fix some areas that have faded," Gamecocks associate athletics director for facilities and operations Jeff Davis said.
He said it's a busy time of year.
“Once we get through our football season we head over to our spring sports venues, and start readying those facilities to get ready for the spring competitions,” David said.
And now players are prepping and concessions crews are hard at work, stocking up for the new season.
Something new this year will be alcohol sales.
"We will have beer and wine sales here at the ballpark as well. We will have Miller, Coors, Anheuser Busch and a craft beer selection," he said.
He says the beer vendors will be away from the normal concessions, they will be at stand-alone locations.
As for gameday parking, there's room all around the stadium.
"We have a shuttle service that runs from Key Road parking lot over from Williams Brice Stadium, so we are able to get all the fans here," Davis said.
Shuttles start two hours prior to the game and cost $5. The shuttle will no longer be running at Capital City Baseball Stadium.
You can find more baseball gameday information, including information about parking and shuttle services by clicking here.
