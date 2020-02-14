First Alert Forecast: Cool weather this weekend, then more rain next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking cool conditions this weekend. Then, next week, more unsettled weather is on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies. It will be cold, with low temperatures in the lower 30s.
· Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
· By Sunday, more clouds will build in. A few isolated showers are possible (20%). High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· More unsettled weather pushes in next week with opportunities for rain.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, snuggle up with your sweetie. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s. We’ll see mostly clear skies.
On Saturday, high pressure will build across the area, giving way to mostly sunny skies. It will be cool, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
A few more clouds will build into the area for Sunday as a disturbance sweeps by to our south. A few isolated showers could develop. For now, rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
On Monday, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Highs will climb to near 70.
As we roll through next week, be weather aware. More unsettled weather pushes into the area with a cold front. Rain chances on Tuesday are around 60% for now. Rain will likely stick around for part of your Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday, we're expecting a cold rain as temperatures dip into the upper 40s for highs. We'll watch Thursday closely. Rain chances are around 40%.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Low temperatures in the lower 30s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Monday: Clouds Around. Late Day Shower (20%). Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Isolated Storm. Highs near 70.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Cold Rain (40%). Highs in the upper 40s.
