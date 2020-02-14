First Alert Forecast: Cold front moving in, drier and cooler weather for the next few days

By Tim Miller | February 14, 2020 at 5:35 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 5:35 AM

Drier and Cooler Weather Next Few Days

A second cold front will move into the state today. This will bring another shot of colder air late today into Saturday. Clouds this morning will give way to sunshine late in the day. Carolina sunshine for Saturday, just much cooler.

High pressure moves to the East Sunday, we'll warm up to 60. There is a slight chance of a late day shower.

Things become more unsettled next week with better chances of showers and much warmer temperatures as we'll see Highs Near 70.

Weather Highlights:

- Clearing skies and cooler temperatures today through Saturday

- Warmer and wetter again next week.

Forecast:

Today (Valentine's Day) Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 50s

Tonight: Clear and colder. Lows upper 20s

Saturday: Sunny, much cooler. Highs lower 50s

Sunday: Increasing clouds. High Near 60

