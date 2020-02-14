Coroner: Lexington County man dies in motorcycle accident

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has now identified a man who died in a motorcycle accident on Peach Festival Road.
Officials said 55-year-old Steven Spires of Gilbert was on the motorcycle headed west when he approached slower traffic and fell from the motorcycle.
According to the coroner, Spires was not wearing a helmet and did not hit any other vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he suffered in the accident.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this accident.
