SCHP: Deadly crash on I-26 kills 2 in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have died following a crash on I-26 West on Thursday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 2:30 near mile marker 119. That’s the Dixiana exit, three miles east of the I-77 interchange.
Officials said a 2002 Freightliner box truck and a 2017 Nissan SUV were traveling west on I-26 when the box truck slowed down. The SUV crashed into the back of the truck and went underneath it.
Authorities said the driver and passenger in the SUV died on the scene of the crash. At this point, their identities have not been released.
Motorists in this area are urged to use caution.
