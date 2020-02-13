SCHP: 1 dead in fatal motorcycle collision on Peach Festival Road

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision on Peach Festival Road near Waters Ferry Road in the town of Gilbert.
The collision involved a motorcyclist driving a 2002 Harley Davidson.
The incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 12 when the cyclist was driving west on Peach Festival Road and came upon slower traffic. The cyclist tried to slow down but spilled the bike and hit pavement.
The cyclist was taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries this morning. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet.
