Reaction on social media pours in following death of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - After officials revealed the body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was found, reaction on social media began to pour in.
Several people expressed their condolences for the family following the tragic news. Public figures like U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley also reacted to the heartbreaking news.
Here are a few tweets seen on social media.
Currently, authorities are treating the case as a homicide in this ongoing investigation.
