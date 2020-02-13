2 people killed in crash on I-26 in Lexington County identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people from Missouri died in a crash on I-26 West in South Carolina on Thursday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 119. That’s the Dixiana exit, three miles east of the I-77 interchange.
Officials said a 2002 Freightliner box truck and a 2017 Nissan SUV were traveling west on I-26 when the box truck slowed down. The SUV crashed into the back of the truck and went underneath it.
Authorities said the driver and passenger in the SUV died on the scene of the crash. The coroner identified them as James Hoff, 78 and Terri Hoff, 75, of Fenton, Missouri.
They died from multiple traumatic injuries, the coroner said. Both of them did have on seat belts when they crashed.
The driver of the box truck was not hurt.
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators are looking into the crash.
