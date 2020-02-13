Kershaw Co. deputies arrest 6 suspects on drugs, weapons charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Six people have been arrested after the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office executed four search warrants this week.
During those searches, deputies found nearly two pounds of illegal drugs including heroin, crack cocaine, controlled pills, and marijuana. Deputies also found handguns and cash during their search.
According to KCSO, more than 30 charges were made including trafficking, distribution, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within the proximity of schools, and weapons charges.
The suspects who were arrested were not identified.
