WATCH LIVE: Officials swarm S.C. neighborhood where missing 6-year-old was last seen

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are swarming the neighborhood where 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was last seen as the search for her enters its fourth day.
We have a live look at the search efforts for Faye happening Thursday morning in the Churchill Heights neighborhood of Cayce.
There is a lot of activity. This story will be updated as we learn more.
Earlier in the morning, investigators were spotted going through trash cans set out in the neighborhood.
Authorities are following up on the hundreds of tips they’ve received since creating the hotline in this investigation. They are receiving a large volume of calls, so officials said if people cannot get through they should keep calling.
Officials say the best way to help is to send in any video that may help find Faye and to notify them if you see anything.
Wednesday night, investigators released pictures of two cars spotted in the Churchill Heights neighborhood around the time of Faye’s disappearance Monday. They are trying to account for everyone who was nearby at the time.
As of Thursday morning, one of the vehicles was identified. However, they are still seeking information about a silver sedan since in the picture below.
Because of the sensitive nature of this case, investigators say it’s important they examine every little detail. That includes searching nearby homes, wooded areas, speaking with neighbors and searching vehicles.
Authorities have expanded the search area to include West Columbia.
Authorities ask that members of the public steer clear of the search area to allow law enforcement and first responders to handle it and preserve evidence.
There will be a heavy police presence in the search area due to the continued search for Faye. People may also notice more police in the general area due to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Columbia on Thursday morning.
Another vigil is being held for Faye on Thursday night in Kershaw, South Carolina.
That event is being hosted by the Frontline Biker Church. It will take place at the Kershaw Farmer’s Market in the 200 block of Hampton Street, beside the Kershaw Fire Department-Station 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Faye is a white girl with shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s 3-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. Officials said she has a speech impediment and is lactose intolerant.
Wednesday morning, Cayce police updated the public with new video showing Faye getting off her school bus Monday afternoon, about an hour before her family said she was last seen in her yard.
Officials said the following criteria must be met for an Amber Alert to be activated:
- a law enforcement agency or agencies must believe the child has been abducted,
- if the child is under 17 and the agency believes they’re in immediate danger or serious harm,
- all other possibilities for the disappearance have been reasonably excluded,
- there is sufficient information available to give to the public,
- the child’s name and other critical data have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
Faye’s information has been entered into NCIC as a missing person, officials said.
Cayce Department of Public Safety will hold press conferences to provide updates and related information on the investigation into Faye’s disappearance daily.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement is urged to contact 803-205-4444. There is a heavy volume of calls to the tipline, so if you don’t get through, try again.
