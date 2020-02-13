FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain & storms push east, then cooler weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our weather will improve, but get ready for a chill.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day! An strong line of showers and thunderstorms will continue pushing east with a cold front. Winds will be gusty and times. Some brief heavy rain is possible as well.
· Tonight, the rain will be gone, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the 40s.
· For Valentine’s Day, on Friday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and much cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
· Even cooler is expected Saturday with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
· By Sunday, more clouds will build with high temperatures near the low 60s.
· More unsettled weather pushes in next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Your Thursday has been an Alert Day. We've been tracking a strong line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the Midlands,giving way to heavy rain and gusty winds. Trees have been reported over portions of the area. As we continue moving through the afternoon, we'll see our weather gradually improving. But before we get there, some light to moderate rain will continue moving in out of Georgia. Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon.
Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be chilly, falling into the 40s.
On Friday, for Valentine's Day, we'll see partly cloudy skies. It will be much cooler than the past several days. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Even cooler weather moves in for Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 under mostly sunny skies.
A few more clouds will build into the area for Sunday. A couple of showers could develop. High temperatures will be near the low 60s.
More unsettled weather moves in next week.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Low temperatures in the 40s.
Friday (Valentine's Day): Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Even Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near the low 60s.
Monday: Clouds Around. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.