First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, warm and humid with a line of showers and thunderstorms

Alert Day Today For A Line of Strong Storms
A strong cold front will move into the state today. Ahead of the front will be a line of showers and thunderstorms that will move West to East midday through early afternoon. Some brief heavy rain and gusty winds are likely as the line moves through.
Scattered showers will continue through early evening. Warm, humid and breezy ahead of the front...temperatures will fall during the day.
Much cooler and drier air arrives Friday into Saturday
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert today for showers and thunderstorms, some with gusty winds and heavy rain.
- MUCH cooler Friday through Saturday
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through midday to early afternoon. Some storms will have heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs middle 70s early then falling into the 60s by late day.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Lows lower 40s
Friday (Valentine's Day) Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 50s
Saturday: Sunny, much cooler. Highs lower 50s
Sunday: Increasing clouds. High Near 60
