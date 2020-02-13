Correctional officer arrested after accepting money, gifts from inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 25-year-old correctional officer has been arrested for misconduct in office.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Markeshia Young was arrested after accepting money and gifts from an inmate at Kershaw Correctional Institution. According to the arrest warrant, the money was sent to Young using the Zelle app and the gifts were sent to a home.
The warrant also stated that Young spoke with the inmate using a contraband cell phone.
Following her arrest, Young was relieved of her duties as a correctional officer.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.