Chart Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) _ Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.
The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $342.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381.8 million.
Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion.
Chart Industries shares have decreased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.
