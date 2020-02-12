Reports: Former Gamecock standout joining the NFL coaching ranks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chris Rumph, a former defensive standout for the South Carolina Gamecocks, is now headed to the coaching ranks of the National Football League.
Multiple reports released on Monday said the Saint Matthews native has been hired by the Houston Texans as an outside linebackers coach.
Rumph, who coached at his alma mater Calhoun County High from 1997 to 2001, has coached at some of college football’s most prestigious programs. After short stints at S.C. State and Memphis, Rumph joined the Clemson coaching staff from 2006 to 2010. From there, Rumph moved to Alabama where he coached under Nick Saban. There, Rumph helped the Crimson Tide win back-to-back BCS national championships as the team’s defensive line coach.
Rumph went on to coach at Texas in 2014. With the Longhorns, he was named the team’s assistant head coach for defense and defensive line coach. His stint with the Longhorns was followed with three seasons at Florida. While there, he was the Gators’ defensive line coach until he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator before the start of the 2017 season.
Rumph coached two seasons at Tennessee under Jeremy Pruitt. With the Volunteers, he served as the team’s co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
In 17 years in the college ranks, Rumph has coached four All-Americans and 24 total NFL Draft picks including two first-round selections in Clemson’s Gaines Adams and Florida’s Taven Bryan.
According to reports, Rumph will replace John Pagano.
