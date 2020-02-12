RCSD: Man wanted for exposing himself to three high school students in Zaxby’s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community help to identify a man wanted for exposing himself to three high school students.
It happened Feb. 10 at a Zaxby’s on the 100 block of Clemson Road.
Officials say the man walked into the restaurant and sat across from the three teenagers without ordering any food.
One of the teens said the man stared at them for a while before he began exposing himself to them. He then ran away when the teens contacted law enforcement.
Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.