Pair of inmates receive additional sentences for involvement with drug trafficking rings

Umphlett, who was already serving a life sentence at Lieber Correctional for a previous drug charge, was also using a contraband cell phone to help distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties. Umphlett has now been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. During the investigations, officials found five kilograms of methamphetamine and more than three kilograms of heroin. Umphlett was indicted with 11 other co-defendants, including his mother.