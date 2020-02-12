Officials have received nearly 80 tips as search for missing SC 6-year-old enters third day

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The search for missing Faye Swetlik, 6, has entered day three and officials say they’ve received nearly 80 tips in her case.
Out of those tips, officials say that they’ve begun to follow up on about 50 of them. The investigation is currently focused on the neighborhood where Faye lives and the home she shares with her mother and grandmother on Londonderry Square.
Swetlik’s family said they last saw her playing in the yard Monday, Feb. 10 after school around 3:45 p.m. They reported her missing to police around 5 p.m.
As many as 250 law enforcement personnel have been combing the Churchill Heights neighborhood questioning neighbors and stopping vehicles that were coming in and out of the area.
Authorities have said there is no evidence Swetlik was abducted but they will continue to search vigorously for her.
Investigators have not ruled out any possibilities that Swetlik may have walked off or fell somewhere and is in distress.
Officials said they have found some useful surveillance footage and that Swetliks mother, father and her mother’s boyfriend have all been cooperative during the investigation.
Faye is a white girl with shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s 3-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. Officials said she has a speech impediment and is lactose intolerant.
Officials ask that if anyone sees Faye or has any video that could help find her call 803-205-4444.
